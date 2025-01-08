Toronto Argonauts sign three, including Ohio State standout Miyan Williams

The Toronto Argonauts have signed three American players, including running back Miyan Williams, receiver Dontay Demus Jr., and linebacker Billy Shaeffer.

Williams played 31 collegiate games at Ohio State University where he rushed 258 times for 1,554 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 143 yards. The five-foot-nine, 225-pound native of Cincinnati, Ohio was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 when he scored 14 touchdowns.

Demus Jr. was a member of the Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks this past season, though he didn’t dress for regular-season action with either team. The six-foot-three, 218-pound target caught 128 passes for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns over 47 collegiate games at the University of Maryland before professional stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Stars in 2023.

Shaeffer made 241 total tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five interceptions, 12 forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries over 48 collegiate games at Lafayette College, an FCS program located in Easton, Pa. The six-foot-three, 218-pound native of Warrington, Pa. was named his team’s Most Valuable Player, first-team All-Conference, and second-team All-American as a senior.