Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign Canadian DL Benoit Marion

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Benoit Marion to a contract extension, the length of which wasn’t announced. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-five, 250-pound defender signed with Saskatchewan in October and recorded four defensive tackles and one sack over two games. He also played in the West Semi-Final and West Final, making one defensive tackle.

The Montreal, Que. native was originally a third-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes in 2020. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 following his release from his hometown team and spent three years with the Boatmen, helping them win the Grey Cup in 2022. He was released in 2024 and spent a time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In total, Marion has recorded 12 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles, two forced fumbles, and two sacks over 42 career regular-season CFL games.

Marion played 25 collegiate games at the Université de Montréal where he made 67 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.