Ottawa Redblacks sign DL Michael Wakefield to one-year extension

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive lineman Michael Wakefield to a one-year contract extension. He was set to become a free agent next month.

“Mike’s contributions as a leader on this team, as well as his tenacity in both defending the run and rushing the quarterback have served as critical components of our defence over the last two seasons,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him back for 2025.”

The six-foot-three, 285-pound defender recorded 30 defensive tackles, eight sacks — which tied for the league lead — and three forced fumbles over 18 regular season games this past year, his fifth with the Redblacks.

“I couldn’t be happier to be staying in Ottawa,” said Wakefield. “We’re building something special here, and I can’t wait to get back on the field with my teammates to build on the success we had last year.”

The native of Valdosta, Ga. has played 101 career games since first signing with Ottawa in 2017, making 164 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, 28 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception as a member of the Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes.

Wakefield played his collegiate career at Florida International University and had an NFL stint with the Washington Commanders prior to coming to the CFL.