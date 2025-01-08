Edmonton Elks release DL Elliott Brown to pursue NFL opportunity

The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive lineman Elliott Brown to pursue an NFL opportunity, 880 CHED’s Dave Campbell reported on Wednesday. It remains unclear which team Brown is joining.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Odenton, Md. started all 18 regular-season games with the Elks in 2024, recording 44 defensive tackles, eight sacks — which tied for the league lead — and one forced fumble. As a rookie in 2023, he made 10 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble over nine games.

The 26-year-old played five seasons at the University of Virginia where he made 61 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception over 53 games. He broke out as a senior in 2021, making five starts and recording 42 total tackles and three sacks.

Brown worked out for at least two NFL teams this offseason, including the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

CFL rules stipulate that any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Elks will retain Brown’s exclusive CFL rights for 2025.