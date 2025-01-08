The Canadian Football League has yet to finalize a schedule for the 2025 season.

As the calendar has flipped over to the new year, many have wondered why the schedule hasn’t already been released. The three-down league provided an update to 3DownNation via a front-office spokesperson:

The CFL and its teams are actively working on a 2025 schedule that will optimally balance a variety of competing factors. That schedule will be announced to its fans in the coming weeks.

The 2024 schedule was unveiled on Dec. 14, 2023, while the previous year’s schedule was released on Dec. 13, 2022. The 2022 schedule was released on Dec. 16, 2021, only four days after the 2021 season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, ended.

The last non-pandemic affected CFL schedule not released in November or December was 2017. It was released February 7 that year. In 2013, the schedule was released March 5.

The only known date for 2025 thus far is the 112th Grey Cup, which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. However, the road to the league’s championship game remains unknown.