3DownNation Podcast: Lions acquire Allen, Polk signs NFL deal, Jones joins UNC

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the B.C. Lions trading for award-winning offensive lineman Dejon Allen from Toronto, Chris Jones becoming an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina under Bill Belichick, Makai Polk signing with the Atlanta Falcons following a breakout season with the Argonauts, the Saskatchewan Roughriders acquiring Jake Maier from Calgary, B.C.’s new coaching staff, and 3DownNation’s surprisingly controversial logo rankings.

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.