Toronto Argonauts sign OL Jean Delance following stints with Lions, Riders

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American offensive lineman Jean Delance.

The six-foot-four, 303-pound blocker had stints with the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders this past year but didn’t dress for a regular-season game with either team.

The native of Eastman, Ga. played for the UFL’s D.C. Defenders last season but was released following the team’s season-opening game against the San Antonio Brahmas. He took four penalties in the loss, including an ejection for spitting on an opponent.

Prior to his time in spring football, Delance bounced around the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He had stints with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers but did not dress for a regular season game.

Delance began his college career at the University of Texas before transferring to the University of Florida. He appeared in 41 games with the Gators and started 37 at right tackle, helping Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask lead the nation in passing yards per game in 2020.