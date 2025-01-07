Saskatchewan Roughriders sign OL Brandon Kemp

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Brandon Kemp.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound blocker spent the past three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, dressing for 13 games. He made one start this past year at right tackle and finished the season on the practice roster, making him a free agent.

The 27-year-old native of Atlanta, Ga. went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft but spent time on the practice roster with the Tennessee Titans. He later had a stint with the Indianapolis Colts, though he never dressed for any regular-season games with the team.

Kemp played five collegiate seasons at Valdosta State University where he dressed for 43 career games and helped the team win an NCAA Division II National Championship. He was named All-Gulf South Conference on three different occasions.