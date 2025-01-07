Saskatchewan Roughriders release OL Trevor Reid to pursue NFL opportunity

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American offensive lineman Trevor Reid to pursue an NFL opportunity.

The 24-year-old native of Griffin, Ga. started all 18 regular-season games for the Riders at left tackle this past season, his first in the CFL. He helped Saskatchewan finish second in the West Division at 9-8-1 as part of an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks, which ranked fourth-best league-wide.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound blocker finished his collegiate career at the University of Louisville where he was a two-year starter at left tackle. He went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft before stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with either team.

CFL rules stipulate that any player can sign an NFL contract during the offseason. The Riders will retain Reid’s exclusive CFL rights through February 2026.

Reid worked out for several NFL teams after the conclusion of the CFL season, including the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals.