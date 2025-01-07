Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Canadian DB Justin Howell

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive back Justin Howell to a one-year contract extension through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

The 31-year-old dressed for 13 games this past season in a depth role and made seven defensive tackles and four special teams tackles.

The five-foot-eleven, 198-pound native of Bradford, Ont. was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Carleton University. He has recorded 106 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, five forced fumbles, and one sack over 71 career regular-season games and made 27 starts.

CFL free agency will officially get underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11.