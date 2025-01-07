Minnesota Vikings waive Canadian-American QB Brett Rypien

The Minnesota Vikings have waived Canadian-American quarterback Brett Rypien. The move came after the team promoted former first-round draft pick Daniel Jones, who joined the team in November following his release from the New York Giants, from the practice roster to the active roster on Tuesday.

Rypien signed with the Vikings in August after first-round draft pick J. J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. He didn’t see any regular-season action behind veteran passers Sam Darnold and Nick Mullens over the course of the regular season, which saw the Vikings finish second in the NFC North with a record of 14-3.

The 28-year-old started his NFL career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. He spent four seasons with the team and threw for 778 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions, going 2-1 as a starter.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound passer split the 2023 season between the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, throwing for 172 yards with one interception and posting an 0-1 record as a starter.

In total, Rypien has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 950 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions over six NFL seasons, earning just over $5 million.

Rypien was born in Spokane, Wash. but is eligible for dual citizenship. He was a four-year starter at Boise State University where he passed for 13,578 yards with 90 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He was named first-team All-Mountain West Conference three times and was once the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Rypien is the nephew of Calgary, Alta. native Mark Rypien, who spent 15 seasons at quarterback in the NFL was named Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXVI.