Longtime Saskatchewan Roughriders spotter, community coach Lawrence Shmyr dead at 82

Lawrence Shmyr, who served as a spotter for the Saskatchewan Roughriders for 26 years, passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 82.

The native of Regina, Sask. spent thirty years as a teacher and coach at Thom and Balfour Collegiate and was also a longtime Roughriders season ticket holder. He eventually became a spotter for the team, a role he held until he was 80.

Shmyr also worked as a basketball referee and evaluator. He was also involved in the community, serving with the Regina Exhibition Association’s Board of Directors, Buffalo Days, Western Canada Summer Games, and the Regina Exhibition Racetrack Parimutuals.

He was one of six children and is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren, and one brother.

