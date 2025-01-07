Edmonton Elks sign former Calgary receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes

The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes.

The six-foot-three, 216-pound native of Pensacola, Fla. dressed for 18 regular-season games with the Calgary Stampeders over the past three seasons, making 71 receptions for 798 yards and three touchdowns. He spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve and was released by the team in December.

The 27-year-old signed with the Denver Broncos after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft but didn’t see any regular-season action with the team.

Odoms-Dukes played collegiately at the University of South Florida where he made 32 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns over 35 games.