B.C. Lions sign kicker Sean Whyte to one-year extension

The B.C. Lions have signed kicker Sean Whyte to a one-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

The 39-year-old went 50-for-53 on his field goals this past season, leading the CFL with an accuracy of 94.3 percent. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in the West Division and earned All-CFL honours for the second straight year.

The native of White Rock, B.C. has recorded 2,116 points over 222 career regular-season games as a member of the Lions, Montreal Alouettes, and Edmonton Elks. He is the league’s all-time leader in field goal accuracy with a mark of 88.4 percent.

Whyte originally joined the Lions in 2007 as a territorial exemption from the South Surrey Rams. He spent the 2008 season on the practice roster before making his regular-season debut in 2009.