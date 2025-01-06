Toronto Argonauts sign two, including longtime NFL DB Craig James

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Craig James and American defensive lineman Daymond Williams, the former of whom spent considerable time in the NFL.

The Springfield, Ill. native initially joined the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in three regular-season games, though he didn’t register any statistics. He returned to the team the following season but was released at the end of training camp.

The five-foot-ten, 195-pound defender signed with the Philadelphia Eagles shortly after his release and spent three years with the team, making 17 total tackles, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery over 18 games, which included one start.

James spent portions of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the New York Jets and played two regular-season games, making one tackle and one pass knockdown. He signed with the Detroit Lions near the end of the 2023 season and remained with the team for much of the offseason, though he was released before training camp got underway.

The 28-year-old finished his collegiate career at Southern Illinois University, where he reportedly ran a 4.50-second forty-yard dash at his pro day.

Williams played three collegiate seasons at the University at Buffalo where he made 101 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, eight pass knockdowns, and one fumble recovery over 37 games. The six-foot-three, 285-pound native of Round Rock, Texas previously played at Cisco College, a junior program located in Cisco, Texas, where he made 56 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three pass knockdowns, and one blocked kick.