Toronto Argonauts extend two DBs, including Tarvarus McFadden

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive backs Tarvarus McFadden and Mark Milton to contract extensions.

McFadden recorded 29 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one touchdown over 12 regular season games in 2024, all of which he started at field-side cornerback. He remained the team’s starter during the postseason and scored a touchdown in the East Semi-Final against Ottawa after receiving a lateral from teammate Wynton McManis.

The six-foot-two, 198-pound defender started his CFL career with the Boatmen in 2022 and played two seasons with the team, making 70 defensive tackles, four interceptions, 13 pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 33 regular season games. The 27-year-old attended training camp with the Argonauts in 2024 before being released and having a brief stint with the Redblacks.

Milton played 10 games with the Argonauts this past season, his first in the CFL, and made 24 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and three pass knockdowns. He started seven regular season games — six at boundary halfback and one at field-side halfback.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound native of Houston, Texas had stints with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Birmingham Stallions, San Antonio Brahmas, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats following his collegiate career at Baylor University.