The Edmonton Elks have unveiled a new wordmark and confirmed the logo change that’s been teased on social media for months.

A spokesperson for the club recently told 3DownNation that the ‘EE’ logo worn on the team’s helmets is now officially its primary logo. The move didn’t come as a surprise as new owner Larry Thompson indicated during his introductory press conference in August that the team planned to focus more on the traditional ‘EE’ in its future branding.

Thompson, a local construction magnate, is the first-ever private owner of the team, which was founded as a community organization in 1949. He was initially noncommittal about the club’s name amid reports he desired to reinstate its former moniker. In a subsequent interview with TSN, however, he indicated that the name “Elks” would remain in place.

The team spokesperson also confirmed that the Elks logo, which was introduced alongside the corresponding name in 2021, will remain as a secondary emblem. The logo was seldom featured on the team’s helmets — Edmonton’s lids sported antlers for one year before pivoting back to the ‘EE’ in 2022 — though an Indigenized version of the emblem has been worn for select games.

The new wordmark, which was unveiled in the video below, is said to be inspired by a similar one used by the team during the 1970s.