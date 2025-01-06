Chicago Bears sign Canadian OL Theo Benedet to reserve/futures contract

The Chicago Bears have signed Canadian offensive lineman Theo Benedet to a reserve/futures contract after he finished the 2024 season on their practice roster.

The 23-year-old signed with the team as a priority undrafted free agent after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. His deal included a $20,000 USD signing bonus plus $80,000 USD of guaranteed base salary. He was waived after the preseason but joined Chicago’s practice roster the following day.

The six-foot-seven, 305-pound blocker was a four-year starter at the University of British Columbia where he became one of the most decorated linemen in the history of U Sports football. Benedet became the first offensive player to win back-to-back J.P. Metras Trophies and twice secured first-team All-Canadian honours.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. attended the East-West Shrine Bowl after the 2022 season but chose to return to school, deferring his draft year. He helped the Thunderbirds reach the Vanier Cup in 2023, though the team lost to the Université de Montréal Carabins.

Benedet and Giovanni Manu, his collegiate teammate and fellow offensive lineman, held a pro day at UBC that was attended by 16 NFL teams. He recorded 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press while leaping 34.5 inches in the vertical jump and 114 inches in the broad jump. He also ran a 5.14-second forty-yard dash, 7.69-second three-cone, and 4.60-second short shuttle. He subsequently did a top-30 visit with the Indianapolis Colts.

The B.C. Lions own Benedet’s exclusive CFL rights as they selected him in the second round of the 2024 CFL Draft.