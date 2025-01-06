B.C. Lions release DL Pete Robertson

The B.C. Lions have released American defensive lineman Pete Robertson, who was a pending free agent.

The 32-year-old native of Longview, Texas made 20 defensive tackles and two sacks over 12 games with the team this past season, 10 of which he started at defensive end.

The six-foot-one, 243-pound defender signed with the Lions as a free agent last year following a three-year run with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In 2023, he was suspended one game for headbutting Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros in the head during the late stages of the Labour Day Classic.

In total, Robertson has made 106 defensive tackles, 23 sacks, six forced fumbles, two special teams tackles, and one interception over 49 career CFL regular-season games.

Robertson played collegiately at Texas Tech University before NFL stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team, and Arizona Cardinals.