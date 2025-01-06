B.C. Lions acquire award-winning OL Dejon Allen from Toronto Argonauts for player, pick

The B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts swung a big trade on Monday as award-winning offensive lineman Dejon Allen was sent out west in exchange for Canadian linebacker Ryder Varga and a second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

Allen has been named All-East Division for three straight seasons in Toronto at right tackle, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2022 and 2024. The six-foot-three, 300-pound native of Compton, Calif. has also earned All-CFL honours the past two years and was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2023.

“In order for our team to take the next step, improving the offensive line was something that was a priority for us,” said B.C. general manager Ryan Rigmaiden in a statement. “Adding a talent like Dejon immediately improves our run and pass game while also adding grit and toughness to our identity. He’s a special player at a premier position and we’re proud to have him.”

Allen played collegiately at the University of Hawai’i and first signed with the Argonauts in 2021 after stints with the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and the XFL. The 30-year-old has played 63 career regular season CFL games and is set to earn $210,000 in hard money this season.

“We appreciate the hard work and sacrifices Dejon and his family have made for us to win two Grey Cup championships together,” said Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “He was a big part of our success over the past four seasons. We wish him all the best in the future.”

Kent Perkins, B.C.’s incumbent starter at right tackle, is a pending free agent.

Varga was a third-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Regina but didn’t enter the professional ranks until the following year after completing his U Sports eligibility.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound defender played 36 regular season games over two seasons with the Lions and made six starts at weak-side linebacker, recording 82 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, and two sacks.

The 25-year-old native of Regina, Sask. is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. He was named a first-team All-Canadian as a member of the Rams in 2022.