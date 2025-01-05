Paddy not whacked: Bombers re-sign veteran Canadian OL Patrick Neufeld

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld to a one-year contract extension.

The 36-year-old is entering his 11th season with the Blue Bombers and 14th CFL campaign. He appeared in 14 games in 2024 and started them all, primarily at right guard, as he helped running back Brady Oliveira win his second-straight league rushing title and claim the Most Outstanding Player award. The Regina native also played in both playoff games as Winnipeg qualified for a fifth consecutive Grey Cup

Originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2010, Neufeld was acquired by Winnipeg in a trade in 2013 and has become a fixture at the right guard spot. The six-foot-six, 311-pound blocker has played in 168 career CFL games, including 131 with the Blue Bombers, and was named an All-CFL selection in three straight campaigns from 2021 to 2023.

Internally, he won the Bombers’ Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ in 2023 for “excellent football ability, being a leader in the locker room and showing outstanding effort in the community” and received the Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend Award’ in 2021 for “outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.”