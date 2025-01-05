J.P. Metras Trophy winner Giordano Vaccaro transfers to Purdue from Manitoba

The top lineman in Canadian university football is taking his talents south of the border next season.

On Sunday, offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro announced his commitment to Purdue University as a transfer student with one year of NCAA eligibility. The six-foot-three, 305-pound blocker had spent the past three seasons at the University of Manitoba, taking home the prestigious J.P. Metras Trophy in 2024 as the top lineman in U Sports.

Prior to Vaccaro, long-time NFL defensive linemen David Onyemata and Israel Idonije were the last two Bisons players to win the award. Other notable NFL players to claim the trophy include Theo Benedet, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Mike Schad.

Vaccaro enrolled at Manitoba in 2022 and has started every game since. He became the first 18-year-old true freshman to ever start at left tackle in Brian Dobie’s 29 seasons as head coach, before moving inside to left guard the past two years. The Winnipeg, Man. native was named a Canada West all-star and first-team All-Canadian in back-to-back seasons.

Several high-profile U Sports players have made their way to the NCAA in recent years, taking advantage of new transfer rules south of the border. Notable success stories include NFL draft picks like cornerback Deane Leonard (Calgary to Ole Miss), outside linebacker Tavius Robinson (Guelph to Ole Miss), and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (Laurier to Illinois). CFL Draft pick Melique Straker (Carleton to Arkansas State) also travelled that path, as did top 2025 prospects Devynn Cromwell (Guelph to Texas Tech) and Sam Carson (Calgary to Louisiana-Monroe).

Purdue was among the worst programs in college football in 2024, going 1-11 and failing to record a conference win in the Big Ten. Former UNLV head coach Barry Odom was recently hired to take over the program after the firing of Ryan Walters.

The Boilermakers did not have a Canadian player on the roster last season, with their last being current Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive lineman Daniel Johnson in 2023. In addition to Vaccaro, quarterback Evans Chuba from Montreal, Que. transferred to the school this week after redshirting last year with Washington State.