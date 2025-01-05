Former CFL receiver Tevaun Smith officially retires from pro football

Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith has officially retired from professional football after a year out of the game.

The 31-year-old did not play in 2024 and has been a free agent since last February. He announced his decision with posts on multiple social media accounts, including a long note on his Instagram account.

“As kids, we all have dreams, but when you write them down and they come true, the feeling is indescribable. It’s a moment you wish could last forever, but the reality is that every chapter has an ending — and that’s what makes those moments so special.

I want to thank my mom and dad for sacrificing their time and hard-earned money to help me chase my dream. They came from Jamaica, had me and worked their asses off. To my friends and family — thank you for your unwavering support, motivation, and for keeping me on the right path. To the University of Iowa, where I learned the true meaning of hard work, and to the brothers I met there — I love you all. To the teams that believed in me and gave me an opportunity (Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Edmonton Eskimos, and Ottawa Redblacks) — I’ll forever be grateful. To my mentors, coaches, and teammates — thank you for your guidance, the laughs, and the bonds that have turned into lifelong friendships.

Football has changed my life in more ways than I can describe, and I know that God has more in store for me. Life has thrown its challenges my way and always will, but one thing I’m certain of: football has prepared me for all of it.

I’m truly blessed, motivated, and excited for what’s next.

Forever grateful.”

Dear Football, Thank you for everything—for the doors you’ve opened, the friendships you’ve given me, and the unforgettable memories. It’s been an incredible journey, and I’ve loved every moment. Forever grateful,

Smith last saw action with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2023, appearing in 11 games and catching eight passes for 66 yards. He played four seasons in the CFL split between the Redblacks and Elk, amassing 104 receptions for 1,164 yards and eight touchdowns in 44 games.

The native of Toronto, Ont. was originally selected by Edmonton with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2016 CFL Draft but did not sign with the team immediately after landing an undrafted free agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Smith went on to spend parts of three NFL seasons with the Colts, Oakland Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars, dressing for two games as a rookie without catching a pass.

Prior to his professional career, the six-foot-two, 197-pound target played four seasons at the University of Iowa. In 37 games, he caught 102 passes for 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.