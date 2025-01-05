Every CFL player to work out with an NFL team this offseason

Sunday marks the final day of action in the 2024 NFL regular season and a major milestone for CFL players looking to transition south of the border.

Beginning on Monday, January 6, all 32 NFL franchises can begin signing current CFL players to futures contracts. While these players are not eligible to participate in the playoffs this year, it is an early opportunity to add pieces for the 2025 campaign.

The CFL’s annual NFL workout window opened on November 18 and at least 19 players have taken advantage thus far. Though players under contract in the three-down league can continue to visit NFL teams until the signing window closes on February 11 at 12:01 p.m. EST, most of those who impressed will make their landing spot official in the coming days.

Participating in a bevy of workouts is no guarantee that you’ll sign a contract, as recent examples like Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker can attest. On the flip side, sometimes it only takes one stop to find the perfect fit. However, examining the number of teams visited by each player can provide a rough indication of the level of interest in their services and help predict whether they’ll be stateside next year.

Here is every CFL player to have worked out with an NFL team this offseason, sorted by the number of tryouts.

* indicates National player | ^ indicates Global player

P Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks* (6): Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings

2024 stats: 18 games played, 107 punts, 4,318 net yards (40.0 average), 5,773 gross yards (54.0 average), 8 inside the ten, 15 rouges scored

REC Makai Polk, Toronto Argonauts (5): Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers

2024 stats: 17 games played, 61 receptions, 1,024 yards, 5 touchdowns

P Nik Constantinou, Hamilton Tiger-Cats^ (5): Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens

2024 stats: 18 games played, 102 punts, 3,756 net yards (36.8 average), 4,803 gross yards (47.1 average), 5 inside the ten, 6 rouges scored

DT Ralph Holley, Toronto Argonauts (5): Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers

2024 stats: 16 games played, 22 defensive tackles, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble

DB Tyrell Ford, Winnipeg Blue Bombers* (4): Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints

2024 stats: 18 games played, 51 defensive tackles, 4 special teams tackles, 12 pass knockdowns, 7 interceptions

REC Ajou Ajou, Saskatchewan Roughriders* (3): Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 12 games played, 20 receptions, 307 yards, two touchdowns

REC Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks (3): Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals

2024 stats: 8 games played, 45 receptions, 715 yards, 3 touchdowns, 15 punt returns, 252 yards, 1 touchdown, 10 kickoff returns, 237 yards

OL Trevor Reid, Saskatchewan Roughriders (3): Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals

2024 stats: 18 games played, 18 games started

DE Elliott Brown, Edmonton Elks (2): Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 18 games played, 44 defensive tackles, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble

LB Michael Ayers, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2): New York Jets, Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 17 games played, 11 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

LB Davion Taylor, Ottawa Redblacks (2): Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers

2024 stats: 17 games played, 39 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

REC Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1): New York Jets

2024 stats: 18 games played, 71 receptions, 1,026 yards, 3 touchdowns

DE Brandon Barlow, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1): Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 18 games played, 40 defensive tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble

LB A.J. Allen, Saskatchewan Roughriders* (1): Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 18 games played, 7 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

REC Ayden Eberhardt, B.C. Lions (1): Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 18 games played, 41 receptions, 639 yards, 2 touchdowns

LB Nick Anderson, Edmonton Elks (1): New Orleans Saints

2024 stats: 18 games played, 111 defensive tackles, 5 special teams tackles, 3 sacks, 5 pass knockdowns, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles

OL Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders* (1): Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 18 games played, 18 games started

DT Jonah Tavai, B.C. Lions (1): Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 11 games played, 12 defensive tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

LB Isaac Darkangelo, Toronto Argonauts (1): Denver Broncos

2024 stats: 8 games played, 35 defensive tackles, 5 special teams tackles, 1 forced fumble

Editor’s note: this post may be updated as new information becomes available.