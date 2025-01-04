Ottawa Redblacks’ LB Davion Taylor works out for Green Bay Packers

Ottawa Redblacks’ linebacker Davion Taylor worked out for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL reporter Howard Balzer.

Taylor made 39 defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, and three forced fumbles over 17 games with the Redblacks in 2024 — his first season in the CFL.

The six-foot-one, 228-pound native of McComb, Miss. was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 21 games with the team and made seven starts, recording 51 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and two forced fumbles. Taylor was released after the start of training camp this past season and has since had stints with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

The 26-year-old finished his collegiate career at the University of Colorado, recording 129 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, and two sacks over 24 games. He also ran track with the Buffaloes, earning All-Pac-12 honours in the 100-meter dash.

Taylor had previously worked out for the Denver Broncos this offseason. He remains under contract with the Redblacks through 2025 but is able to explore other opportunities during the NFL window.

The NFL workout window opened on November 18 and will close on February 11 at 12:01 p.m. EST. CFL players can begin to sign futures contracts with NFL teams on January 6.