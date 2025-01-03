Top-ranked OL in 2025 CFL Draft, Eric Schon, retires from football

One of the top prospects in the 2025 CFL Draft has decided to retire from the game of football, 3DownNation has confirmed.

Offensive lineman Eric Schon made the announcement on his private Instagram account after Duke University fell to Ole Miss in the Gator Bowl on Thursday. His post was accompanied by a montage of pictures and followed by a Bible verse, James 2:17.

“Every dog has its day. To the only thing I’ve ever loved, thank you football. Now it’s time to attack corporate America with an unprecedented enthusiasm. #thestandardisthestandard”

Sources tell 3DownNation that Schon had privately indicated for months that he wouldn’t pursue a professional football career but did not make the announcement public until his college eligibility had concluded. In an interview with Bradford Today in August, he indicated his intention to pursue a career in investment banking or private equity and said he had already accepted a job with the multi-national accounting firm Deloitte in Boston after graduation.

The native of Barrie, Ont. was the fourth-ranked prospect and highest-rated offensive lineman in the CFL’s summer scouting bureau rankings after transferring to Duke for his final season of eligibility. He appeared in 12 games for the Blue Devils but played only sparingly on offence, taking 106 snaps at left guard with one start in Week 4 against Middle Tennessee State.

The six-foot-two, 305-pound blocker was highly regarded during four seasons at the College of the Holy Cross, where he made 24 starts across 38 career games from 2020 to 2023. He was a key part of a Crusaders team that won four Patriot League titles and qualified for the FCS playoffs on three occasions. Schon allowed just two sacks and 35 total pressures across 1,802 snaps at guard over that span, earning first-team All-Patriot League honours in 2022 and a second-team selection in 2023.

With Schon’s retirement, the next highest-ranked offensive lineman on the summer scouting bureau ranking is Western offensive tackle Erik Anderson at number 17. The CFL is expected to release the second edition of the rankings later this month, with massive changes anticipated due to new entrants and several top players regaining college eligibility thanks to a recent American court ruling on JUCO athletes.

The 2025 CFL Draft is slated to take place in late April or early May, though an official date has not yet been announced.