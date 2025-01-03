CJFL’s Regina Thunder add former CFL receiver Chris Getzlaf to coaching staff

A former CFL receiver is heading back to his roots and giving back to the junior team that started his professional journey.

The Regina Thunder of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) announced on Friday that Chris Getzlaf will be joining their coaching staff next season as an offensive consultant. The two-time Grey Cup champion began his post-secondary career as a player with the Thunder from 2001 to 2004, before moving on to the University of Regina and eventually the CFL.

“For me, it’s like coming home. I got my start in junior football, and it’s a great opportunity to join this franchise as a coach. I will do my best to bring my experience and knowledge to assist in the development of the young men on this team,” Getzlaf said in a statement. “Football is a grind. It takes incredible dedication to the physical and mental aspects of the game, and I look forward to contributing to the journey of winning a championship in this great city of Regina in 2025.”

Getzlaf was selected in the fifth round of the 2007 CFL Draft by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He was traded to Saskatchewan in August of that year and spent most of his 11-year career playing for his hometown Roughriders, save for a year-and-a-half hiatus in Edmonton towards the end of his run. A two-time West Division and the Most Valuable Canadian in the 2013 Grey Cup, he retired in 2017 having caught 414 passes for 6,192 yards and 41 touchdowns.

The outstanding slotback was inducted into the Riders’ Plaza of Honour in 2021. He is the older brother of Ryan Getzlaf, who captained the Anaheim Ducks to a Stanley Cup title in the NHL and won Olympic gold with Team Canada.

In a corresponding move, the Thunder also announced the promotion of Carter Gusway from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Gusway previously spent time coaching in the NCAA with St. Lawrence University and Bowdoin College, as well as a stint in Germany with the Neu-Ulm Spartans.

“With Carter Gusway’s innovative offensive strategies and Chris Getzlaf’s championship-winning experience, we are poised for an exciting and successful 2025 season and beyond,” head coach Scott MacAulay said as part of the announcement.

“The combined expertise of these two outstanding leaders ensures that the Thunder’s offense will deliver a balanced, dynamic game plan to thrill fans and continue our pursuit of excellence. Join us in congratulating Carter Gusway and welcoming Chris Getzlaf back to the Thunder family. The journey to another championship starts now!”

The Thunder went 6-2 in 2024 but defeated the Saskatoon Hilltops in the playoffs to claim the Prairie Football Conference title, before losing to the Okanagan Sun in the national semi-final.