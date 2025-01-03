All-Big Sky defensive end Hayden Harris added to 2025 CFL Draft

University of Montana defensive end Hayden Harris has been added to the 2025 CFL Draft, sources have told 3DownNation.

The six-foot-five, 255-pound pass rusher hails from Mill Creek, Wash., roughly a two-hour drive from the Canadian border. However, he holds citizenship through his mother, Tonia Lee, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Several members of his extended family still reside in the city, including his grandparents.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2024 with the Griz, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 14 games. During his first season in Missoula in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 but saw action in just three games without recording a stat.

Harris is the grandson of Dave Mills, a former eighth-round pick of the Syracuse Nationals in the 1961 NBA Draft. Mills played collegiately for Seattle University, where he replaced basketball Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor at forward.

After his breakout senior season, Harris may still garner attention from the NFL as a potential undrafted free agent which could influence his CFL stock. If he is available immediately, his long frame and impressive production might see him jump to the top of several draft boards.

Montana could now have two players selected in the early rounds of this year’s CFL Draft with receiver Keelan White of North Vancouver, B.C. also expected to be highly coveted.