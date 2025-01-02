Riders’ Plaza of Honour honouree Wally Dempsey dead at 80

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ linebacker Wally Dempsey passed away last month at the age of 80, according to team historian Rob Vanstone.

The native of Melrose Park, Ill. played 88 games over eight CFL seasons, seven of which came as a member of the Riders. He is best remembered for a fumble recovery on the final play of the first quarter in the 1966 Grey Cup against Ottawa which helped set up a Saskatchewan touchdown and aided the franchise to its first championship victory.

Dempsey first arrived in Regina in 1965 and played five seasons with the team, earning a CFL all-star selection in 1968. After being named a West Division all-star in 1969, he signed with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams but was cut in training camp.

His CFL rights were traded to the B.C. Lions, where he played five games that season. The defender was traded back to the Riders again in 1971, playing two more years. He had a tryout with the New York Jets in 1973 and wrapped up his career the following season with stints with the Philadelphia Bell and Memphis Southmen of the World Football League.

Throughout his CFL career, Dempsey made 11 interceptions and recovered 16 fumbles. He was enshrined in the Riders’ Plaza of Honour in 1995.

Following his retirement, Dempsey worked as a general contractor in California. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, twin brother, Sam, four children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.