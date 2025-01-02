Montreal Alouettes extend Canadian OL Jesse Gibbon through 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon to a contract extension through 2026. He was already under contract for 2025.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker joined the team in 2023 via trade from the Edmonton Elks. He has since played 29 regular season games with the Alouettes, making one start at right guard, and helping the team win one Grey Cup.

“Jesse provides flexibility within our offensive line, as he is capable of playing guard, center, or tackle. This is an important asset for an offensive lineman,” said assistant general manager Pier-Yves Lavergne in a statement. “We are pleased that he is extending his journey with us.”

The native of Hamilton, Ont. was originally the second overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He dressed for 43 games over three seasons with his hometown team before being traded to Edmonton in 2022.

The 27-year-old suited up for seven games with the Elks that year before being sent to Montreal the following off-season.

In total, Gibbon has played 78 career regular season CFL games and made nine starts.