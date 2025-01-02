B.C. Lions confirm Mike Benevides as DC, demote Ryan Phillips on 2025 coaching staff

The B.C. Lions have finalized their coaching staff for the 2025 season, confirming that Mike Benevides will take over as defensive coordinator.

Benevides has a long history in B.C. dating back to 2003, when he began his first stint as special teams coordinator. He went on to serve as defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2011 before taking over as the team’s head coach after Wally Buono retired from the sidelines. The Toronto native went 33-21 over three seasons at the helm but failed to win a playoff game, resulting in his dismissal following the 2014 campaign.

The 56-year-old has spent the past two seasons as the Lions’ special teams coordinator and was one of three finalists considered for the head coaching job, which ultimately went to Buck Pierce.

Ryan Phillips, who had served as the team’s defensive coordinator since 2022, remains under contract with the club and has been demoted to defensive backs coach. The former DB played 12 seasons with the team and sits second on the team’s all-time interceptions list with 47. Assistant coach Derek Oswalt is the only other returning member of the staff.

Replacing Benevides as special teams coordinator is Cory McDiarmid, who most recently held the same role with the Ottawa Redblacks from 2022 to 2024. He has also had stints as a coordinator in Toronto (2019-20), Edmonton (2016-18) and Winnipeg (2006-08) after beginning his CFL coaching career as an assistant with the Lions in 2000. The Nanaimo native previously coached U Sports football for the Ottawa GeeGees and UBC Thunderbirds, winning a Vanier Cup in 1997.

Joining the Lions from Pierce’s former squad in Winnipeg is receivers coach Kevin Bourgoin, who spent the last eight seasons with the Blue Bombers coaching running backs (2016-19) and receivers (2021-24). He helped Andrew Harris win the CFL’s rushing title three straight times and produced 1,000-yard seasons from Dalton Schoen, Kenny Lawler and Nic Demski while winning two Grey Cups.

Paul Charbonneau comes over as offensive line coach after holding that position with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2022 and 2023. He has also coached for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15) and Montreal Alouettes (2016-17), while making a variety of stops in the NCAA and NAIA.

Randy Melvin returns for a third go-around as Lions defensive line coach after serving in the role for the 2011 Grey Cup championship season and again in 2018. He most recently served as the defensive line coach with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2019 to 2023. He previously won a Super Bowl in the same role with the New England Patriots in 2001 and has also worked with the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13).

Glen Young will serve as linebackers coach after coaching the defensive line of the Tiger-Cats last season. The native of Scarborough, Ont. previously worked as defensive coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 following a four-year run coaching the front seven in Winnipeg. He enjoyed a successful professional career as a linebacker, spending five seasons in the NFL and eight bouncing around the CFL with Toronto (1998-00), Montreal (2001) and Edmonton (2002-05).

In addition to his role as head coach, Buck Pierce will serve as offensive coordinator and handle the quarterbacks. The team expects to add a running backs coach in the coming weeks.