Toronto Argonauts sign American DL Da’Marcus Johnson

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive linebacker Da’Marcus Johnson.

The six-foot-four, 255-pound defender played 11 collegiate games at the University of Eastern Washington in 2023, making 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The native of Sacramento, Calif. previously attended Fresno State University and made nine tackles and one sack over 20 games with the Bulldogs.

Johnson originally started his collegiate career at American River College, a Division III program located in his hometown.