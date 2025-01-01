Montreal Alouettes sign former first-team All-American DB Tiawan Mullen

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Tiawan Mullen, who has strong collegiate accolades and NFL ties.

The five-foot-nine, 181-pound defender made 144 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 28 pass knockdowns, and four forced fumbles over 40 career collegiate games at Indiana University. He was named a first-team All-American as a sophomore, receiving the honour alongside players including Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, Derek Stingley Jr., and Patrick Surtain II.

The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.went unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and participated in training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers before a brief practice roster stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He participated in training camp with the Eagles in 2024 but was released as part of final cuts.

The 24-year-old’s older brother is Trayvon Mullen, a former second-round NFL draft pick who has played six seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens. He is also the cousin of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has twice been named the league’s MVP as a member of the Ravens.

Mullen reportedly ran a 4.42-second forty-yard dash at his pro day in 2023 along with a 4.41-second shuttle, 7.00-second three-cone drill, a 32-inch vertical leap, 10-foot broad jump, and 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.