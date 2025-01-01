Happy New Year: Bo Levi Mitchell collects offseason roster bonus from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has collected a January 1 offseason roster bonus from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats worth $54,000, which is part of his contract for 2025.

Mitchell has another $50,000 offseason roster bonus scheduled for February 1. His agreement has him slated to earn $329,500 in hard money this season.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound passer can also unlock playtime and performance-based incentives, including $4,000 each time he plays 51 percent or more of his team’s offensive snaps in a game, $15,000 if he does so for five games, $17,500 for nine games, and $17,500 for 14 games. He’ll also make $7,500 if he leads the Ticats in passing yards and another $7,500 if he leads the team in passing touchdowns.

In total, his current maximum compensation checks in at $466,500 should all playtime and performance money be earned. Although, after taking a pay cut for the 2024 season, Mitchell said at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver he wants to get rid of the “prove it-type stuff” in his pact.

The 34-year-old led the CFL with 5,451 passing yards — setting a new single-season franchise record — and 32 touchdowns through the air last season. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes with a 101.2 QB rating while being intercepted 18 times and rushed 16 times for 124 yards.

Since coming to Canada in 2012, Mitchell has suited up for 189 games, starting 140 with a 99-39-2 win-loss-tie record. He has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 39,023 yards with 226 touchdowns and 117 interceptions. The Eastern Washington University graduate has also rushed 190 times for 910 yards with 13 majors.

Through his time in the CFL, Mitchell has won two Grey Cups, two Grey Cup Most Valuable Player awards, two Most Outstanding Player awards, and has been named a league all-star three times, including this past year.

Mitchell is set to enter his third season with the Tiger-Cats and the final year of his current contract.