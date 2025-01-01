Denver Broncos work out Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ punter Nik Constantinou

The Denver Broncos worked out Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ punter Nik Constantinou on Wednesday, per sources.

The 25-year-old native of Melbourne, Australia punted 102 times as a CFL rookie this past season, finishing sixth league-wide in gross average (47.1 yards) and third in net average (36.8 yards). His longest attempt went for 74 yards.

The six-foot-two, 225-pounder was selected with a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft out of Texas A&M University. He signed with the Tiger-Cats in May following his release from the Broncos, with whom he signed as an undrafted NFL free agent.

Constantinou remains under contract with Hamilton for 2025 and has already worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, and Minnesota Vikings so far this off-season. Like all CFL players, he is eligible to sign a contract down south this off-season using the league’s NFL window.

The CFL’s NFL workout window is open through Feb. 11, 2025, though CFL players cannot sign with NFL teams until Jan. 6, 2025.

The Broncos (9-7) currently sit third in the AFC West standings.