Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign twins Jordan, Justin Herdman-Reed

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian linebackers Jordan and Justin Herdman Reed to contract extensions.

Jordan made eight special teams tackles over 13 regular-season games with Saskatchewan this past season, his third with the team.

The six-foot, 229-pound defender was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 CFL Draft out of Simon Fraser University. He has recorded 96 defensive tackles, 68 special teams tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble over 76 career games with the B.C. Lions, Roughriders, and Calgary Stampeders.

Justin recorded 16 special teams tackles with the Roughriders in 2024, his fourth season with the team. He was originally a seventh-round pick by the Toronto Argonauts and has made 53 defensive tackles, 67 special teams tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles over 70 career regular season games.

The Herdman-Reed brothers were born in Winnipeg, Man. and turned 30 this past July.