Minnesota Vikings work out CFL punters Jake Julien, Nik Constantinou

CFL punters Jake Julien and Nik Constantinou worked out for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, per source.

Julien had a record-breaking season with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, earning an All-CFL selection after breaking the league record for single-season punting average by more than three yards. He punted 107 times for 5,773 yards, leading the league in gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He also tied for the CFL lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard-line.

The native of Barrie, Ont. was originally selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft. He chose to return to school for his final year of collegiate eligibility and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was released in training camp.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound specialist played five collegiate seasons at Eastern Michigan University, punting 221 times in 54 games and averaging 44 yards per attempt. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 71 times in his career with 51 punts traveling over 50 yards. Julien was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior.

Constantinou punted 102 times with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season, finishing sixth league-wide in gross average (47.1 yards) and third in net average (36.8 yards).

The 25-year-old native of Melbourne, Australia was a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft out of Texas A&M University. He signed with the Tiger-Cats in May following his release from the Denver Broncos.

The CFL’s NFL workout window is open, though CFL players cannot sign with NFL teams until Jan. 6, 2025. The window will close on Feb. 11, 2025.

Julien is under contract with Edmonton for 2025 and has also worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and New York Giants this offseason, while Constantinou is under contract with Hamilton for 2025 and has already worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens.

It was also reported that Trevor Reid attended the workout with the Vikings.

The 24-year-old offensive lineman started all 18 regular season games at left tackle for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past season, his first in the CFL. The native of Griffin, Ga. finished his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before brief NFL stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in 2023.