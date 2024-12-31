Buffalo Bills work out Canadian DB Tyrell Ford: sources

The Buffalo Bills worked out Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford on Tuesday, per sources.

The five-foot-eleven, 188-pound defender was named an All-CFL cornerback with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season. He made 51 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and seven interceptions and is scheduled to become a CFL free agent in February.

The 26-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. He signed with the Blue Bombers after attending minicamps with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets and recorded three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles during his rookie season, making one start.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. drew renewed NFL interest in 2023, working out for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. He eventually signed with the Packers, though he was released at the conclusion of training camp.

Ford, the twin brother of Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford, has already worked out for the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts this off-season.

All CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, 2025, but can’t sign contracts until Jan. 6, 2025.

It was also reported that Makai Polk attended the workout with Buffalo.

The six-foot-three, 197-pound native of Richmond, Calif. was named All-East Division as a member of the Toronto Argonauts this past year after making 61 catches for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns over 17 regular season games. He added another 14 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

The Bills have clinched first place in the AFC East standings for the fifth straight year with a record of 13-3.