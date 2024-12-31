Atlanta Falcons work out Toronto Argonauts’ DL Ralph Holley

The Atlanta Falcons worked out Toronto Argonauts’ defensive lineman Ralph Holley on Tuesday, as per Aaron Wilson.

The 25-year-old made a big impact as a CFL rookie in 2024, appearing in 16 regular season games and recording 22 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound defender also played all three of Toronto’s postseason games en route to a Grey Cup victory. He notched one tackle and a sack in the East Final but was held off the stat sheet in the other two contests.

Holley signed with the Argos in October 2023 after spending the previous two years in the United States Football League with the Philadelphia Stars. He recorded 17 total tackles and a sack while playing spring football.

The West Bloomfield, Mich. native played collegiately at Western Michigan University from 2016 to 2021. He recorded 138 tackles, 45.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 50 games with the Broncos. He was named first-team All-Conference in 2020 and second-team All-Conference in 2021.

Holley is under contract with the Argonauts for 2025, though he’s eligible to sign an NFL contract this off-season. He has already worked out for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns this off-season.

The CFL’s NFL workout window opened on November 18 and will close on February 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. CFL players can sign futures contracts with NFL teams beginning on January 6, 2025.