Montreal Alouettes re-sign Canadian LB Alexandre Gagné

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian linebacker Alexandre Gagné to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-one, 230-pound native of St. Hubert, Que. made 12 special teams tackles this past season, helping the team reach the East Final. This was his fourth season with the Alouettes, the team with which he won a Grey Cup in 2023.

“Alexandre is one of the leaders in our locker room. When he speaks, everyone listens,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He backs up his words with his actions on the field and with his work ethic. We are happy to have him back on our team.”

The 32-year-old has played 85 career regular-season CFL games and made one defensive tackle, 104 special teams tackles, and one forced fumble as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Alouettes. He went unselected in the 2016 CFL Draft out of Université de Sherbrooke.

The Alouettes have also signed American defensive end Joe Ozougwu through 2027.

The six-foot-two, 236-pound defender made 146 total tackles, 15 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and three forced fumbles over 46 career collegiate games at the University of North Texas and Arkansas State University.