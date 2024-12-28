MRI reveals season-ending calf strain for Carolina Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard

Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard’s 2024 season has come to an end, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Hubbard underwent an MRI on Friday which revealed a season-ending grade two calf strain and he’s been placed on injured reserve by the Carolina Panthers.

The 25-year-old posted single-season career highs in carries (250), rushing yards (1,195) and rushing touchdowns (10) while adding 43 receptions for 171 yards and one TD in 15 games.

Hubbard produced the second best NFL season ever by a Canadian RB. Rueben Mayes carried the ball 286 times for 1,353 yards and eight touchdowns in 1984, his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints. He tied the single-season record for touchdowns by a Canadian with 11, matching receivers Nate Burleson in 2007 and Chase Claypool in 2021. Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Chase Brown of London, Ont. also has 11 this season.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native has spent four seasons in the NFL since being selected in the fourth round, 126th overall during the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $37.2 million USD contract extension in November, including $15 million USD guaranteed.

Through 64 NFL games, the six-foot-one, 210-pound back has run the ball 755 times for 3,175 yards, 4.2 per carry, with 22 touchdowns plus caught 121 passes for 749 yards and two touchdowns.

Hubbard led the entire NCAA with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2019 with Oklahoma State University and was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.

His CFL rights belong to the Calgary Stampeders, who selected him in the fifth round, 43rd overall during the 2021 CFL Draft. He first drew attention from American collegiate scouts when he played at Bev Facey Community High School in his hometown, rushing 458 times for 6,880 yards and 82 touchdowns over three years.