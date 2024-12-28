Hamilton Tiger-Cats nab Canadian DL Owen Hubert from Blue Bombers

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian defensive lineman Owen Hubert. He is now under contract with Steeltown through 2026, per sources.

The six-foot-four, 263-pound defender was an eighth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Hubert dressed for 10 games as a rookie and made one start at defensive end, recording eight defensive tackles.

The 24-year-old finished the season on Winnipeg’s practice roster, making him a free agent immediately after the Grey Cup. His signing in Hamilton has reunited him with Ted Goveia, who became the team’s new general manager this off-season following a ten-year in personnel with the Blue Bombers.

Hubert was born in Champaign, Ill. but raised primarily in Hastings, Ont., which is located approximately halfway between Toronto and Ottawa.

The defender played four collegiate seasons at McMaster University where he recorded 65 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery over 27 games.