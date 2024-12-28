B.C. Lions re-sign Canadian DB Patrice Rene through 2026

The B.C. Lions have signed National defensive back Patrice Rene to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2026.

The Ottawa native had a breakout season in 2024, appearing in 17 games while making starts at safety, halfback, and SAM linebacker. He recorded 36 defensive tackles, 14 special teams, three pass breakups, one blocked punt, and a sack.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers selected Rene with the 21st overall pick in the third round of the 2021 CFL Draft. He suited up in one game with the team in 2022 before suffering a knee injury that led to his release. The six-foot-one, 205-pound defender signed with the Lions as a free agent in 2023 and registered 12 special teams tackles in 16 regular season contests that year.

Before turning pro, Rene suited up in 45 games at North Carolina from 2016 to 2020, where he became a starting cornerback. He recorded 104 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, a pair of interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for the Tar Heels but never truly returned to form after missing the majority of the 2019 season with a torn ACL. He wrapped up his college career by transferring to Rutgers in 2021, recording eight tackles in five games with the Scarlet Knights.