Former Bombers DB Tyrique McGhee signs with Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Tyrique McGhee.

The 26-year-old spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, dressing for three games over that span and recording one tackle.

The five-foot-nine, 185-pound cover man signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, spending the season on the practice roster while earning $146,300 USD. He was twice suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, eventually leading to his release.

In the NCAA, McGhee played four seasons (2016-19) at the University of Georgia, appearing in 49 games as a Bulldog. Over that time, he earned 59 tackles, including two tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

The Byron, Georgia native had his best season in 2017 earning career highs in defensive tackles, tackles for loss, interceptions and pass deflections.