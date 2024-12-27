Canadian Football League punters Jake Julien and Nik Constantinou worked out for the New York Giants on Friday, per sources.

The Barrie, Ont. native had a record-breaking season with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, earning All-CFL honours after breaking the league record for single-season punting average by more than three yards.

Julien punted 107 times for 5,773 yards, leading the three-down league in both gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He also tied for the CFL lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard-line and recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound specialist was originally selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round, 31st overall of the 2021 CFL Draft. He chose to return to school for his final year of eligibility at Eastern Michigan University and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released in training camp.

Julien played five NCAA seasons for the Eagles, punting 221 times in 54 games and averaging 44 yards per attempt. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 71 times in his career with 51 punts traveling over 50 yards. Julien was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior.

Constantinou punted 102 times with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season, finishing sixth league-wide in gross average (47.1 yards) and third in net average (36.8 yards).

The 25-year-old Melbourne, Australia native was a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft out of Texas A&M University. He signed with the Tiger-Cats in May following his release from the Denver Broncos.

The NFL workout window has commenced, opening on Nov. 18 and closing on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025 and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.

Julien is under contract with the Elks through 2025 and has also worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets this offseason.

Constantinou is under contract with the Ticats through 2025 and has also worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens this offseason.