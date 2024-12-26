Toronto Argonauts sign receiver Shane Hooks

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Shane Hooks.

The six-foot-four, 191-pound target spent training camp with the Edmonton Elks in 2024 but was released as part of final roster cuts.

Hooks played at Auburn University in 2023, recording 10 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games with the Tigers. He also participated in the 2024 Trillion Tropical Bowl, a premier FBS Division I level college football all-star game played in his hometown of Orlando, Fla.

Prior to his transfer to Auburn, Hooks played two seasons at Jackson State where he made 82 catches for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022, as he made 66 receptions for 775 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hooks began his collegiate career at Ohio University with the Bobcats, catching 36 passes for 635 yards and six touchdowns over three seasons.