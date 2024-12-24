The New York Jets worked out two members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday: receiver Ontaria Wilson and linebacker Michael Ayers, per Aaron Wilson.

Wilson caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns over 18 regular season games as a rookie, helping the team reach the Grey Cup for the fifth straight season. The six-foot-one, 175-pound target finished ninth in receiving yards league-wide and second on his team behind only Nic Demski.

The 25-year-old native of Ashburn, Ga. played 51 collegiate games at Florida State University where he caught 108 passes for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ayers made 11 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles, one sack, and one interception with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past season, his first in the CFL. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Columbus, Ohio played collegiately at Ashland University.

The Jets (4-11) currently sit third in the AFC East.