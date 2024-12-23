Cincinnati Bengals host four CFL players for workout

The Cincinnati Bengals hosted four players for a workout on Monday, including receivers Kalil Pimpleton and Makai Polk, offensive lineman Trevor Reid, and defensive lineman Ralph Holley, as per Aaron Wilson.

Pimpleton dressed for only eight games with the Ottawa Redblacks due to injury this past season but led the CFL with an average of 89.4 receiving yards per game. The 25-year-old native of Muskegon, Mich. caught 45 passes for 715 yards and three touchdowns, returned 15 punts for 252 yards and one score, and brought back 10 kickoffs for 237 yards.

Polk was named All-East Division as a member of the Toronto Argonauts this past year, making 61 catches for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns over 17 regular season games. The six-foot-three, 197-pound native of Richmond, Calif. added another 14 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown during the postseason, helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

Reid started all 18 regular season games at left tackle for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past season, his first in the CFL. The 24-year-old native of Griffin, Ga. finished his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before brief NFL stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

Holley made 22 defensive tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble with the Argonauts this past season, finishing in a five-way tie for the league lead in quarterback takedowns as a rookie. The six-foot-one, 285-pound native of West Bloomfield, Mich. played collegiately at Western Michigan University before a USFL stint with the Philadelphia Stars.