Canadian punter Jake Julien works out for New York Jets

Canadian punter Jake Julien worked out for the New York Jets on Monday, per sources.

The native of Barrie, Ont. had a record-breaking season with the Edmonton Elks in 2024, earning All-CFL honours after breaking the league record for single-season punting average by more than three yards.

Julien punted 107 times for 5,773 yards, leading the three-down league in both gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He also tied for the CFL lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard-line and recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound specialist was originally selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round, 31st overall of the 2021 CFL Draft. He chose to return to school for his final year of eligibility at Eastern Michigan University and signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released in training camp.

Julien played five NCAA seasons for the Eagles, punting 221 times in 54 games and averaging 44 yards per attempt. He pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line 71 times in his career with 51 punts traveling over 50 yards. Julien was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference as a senior.

The NFL workout window has commenced, opening on Nov. 18 and closing on Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. The window for CFL players to sign with NFL teams opens Jan. 6, 2025 and ends Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.

Julien is under contract with the Elks through 2025 and has also worked out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.