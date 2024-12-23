Calgary Stampeders extend Canadian OL Zack Williams through 2026

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the club through 2026. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-five, 306-pound blocker was originally a third-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft out of the University of Manitoba. He has played 66 career regular-season games with the Stampeders and made 60 starts. Williams made 12 starts this past year, helping Calgary finished with the second-fewest sacks allowed in the CFL.

“Zack is another one of the young Canadians who is part of our foundation,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “We feel he’s the type of player we want to build with and we’re glad to have him back.”

“I’m thrilled to be continuing my journey with the Stampeders,” said Williams. “This team has become a second family to me, and I’m excited to contribute to our shared vision of success in the seasons to come. We’ve got a great group of players, coaches, and fans, and I’m looking forward to making even more memories with this incredible organization.”

The 27-year-old native of Winnipeg, Man. was a Canada West all-star with the Bisons in 2018, his final year at the collegiate level.